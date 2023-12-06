Ted DiBiase gives his thoughts on CM Punk.

The Hall of Famer and former multi-time world champion spoke about Punk on the latest edition of his Everybody’s Got A Pod podcast. DiBiase states that he doesn’t know Punk personally but is a big fan of the work he does inside the ring. He adds that he had no idea that Punk had such a great relationship with his good friend, the late Terry Funk.

I don’t know anything about CM Punk’s personality or any of that. All I’m strictly talking about is his work, and his work is really good. I didn’t realize it, but one of my mentors, Terry Funk, had poured into him some. He actually came to Terry’s funeral. I didn’t know that they had that kind of a relationship, and apparently, they did.

