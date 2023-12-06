Former WWE star Lisa Maria Varon (Victoria) recently spoke about her current role in the wrestling industry during a recent interview with BodySlam.net. The multi-time champion says she would love to be a coach, but also doesn’t know how much she has left to give back to the sport. Highlights from the interview are below.

How she would love to be a coach:

When people say ‘Would you go back and wrestle?’, that’s probably your next question, I would love to be an agent, a coach. I don’t have anything else to prove in wrestling. I would rather help the younger talent, you know. Character development or work the psychology of a match, that kind of stuff, like, what Molly Holly does or what Gail Kim does, that kind of stuff. I don’t need to be on camera. We have YouTube.com with GAW TV show, okay, slash (/) GAW TV show. That’s our entertainment right there, we’re in pajamas, drinking wine and shooting the shit just, you know, having fun, having great guests on there sometimes. Just us.

Says she’s happy with her current role in wrestling: