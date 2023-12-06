WWE NXT Results 12/5/23

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail w/Jacy Jayne In A Last Chance Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Be The Final Entrant In The 2023 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Perez starts things off with a Lou Thez Press to James. Perez transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hail and Henley pull James off Perez. James with a forearm smash to Hail. Standing Switch Exchange. James shoves Henley into Perez. Double Shoulder Tackle to James. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Hail with a double arm-drag. Hail ducks a clothesline from Perez. Rollup Exchange. Perez with a Cazadora Facebuster for a two count. Hail sends Perez to the corner. Perez kicks Hail in the face. James sends Perez crashing to the outside. Hail knocks James off the ring apron. Hail ducks a clothesline from Henley. Hail with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Hail blocks The O’Connor Roll. Hail with a drop toe hold into the bottom rope. Henley punches James from the outside. Perez with a Spinning Back Kick. Forearm Exchange. Hail lands The Suicide Dive. Henley with a straight right hand. James rocks Henley with a forearm smash. James kicks Perez in the gut. James attacks Perez with the loaded bag. James throws Perez into the ringside barricade. James repeatedly slams Hail’s head on the apron.

James stomps on the midsection of Henley. James rolls Hail back into the ring. James drives Henley face first into the steel ring post. James with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. James drops Hail with a Running Boot for a two count. James kicks Henley off the apron. Hail is throwing haymakers at James. James catches Hail in mid-air. James uses Hail’s body as a weapon. James bodyslams Hail for a two count. James hammers down on Hail’s chest for a two count. James slams Hail’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. James pulls Hail down to the mat for a two count. James applies a rear chin lock. Hail with an arm-drag takeover. Hail thrust kicks the left knee of James. Hail with a Somersault NeckBreaker. Henley with a running dropkick. Hail follows that with a running back elbow smash.

James side steps Henley into the turnbuckles. Henley puts Hail on the top turnbuckle. Henley with another right hand. Henley goes for The SuperPlex, but James counters with The Tower Of Doom. Perez with a Flying Crossbody Block. Perez with a basement dropkick. Perez uppercuts James. Perez tees off on James. Perez with a Spinning Back Kick to Henley. James blocks The Pop Rocks. James punches Henley. James sends Perez to the corner. Perez with a Pendulum Kick. Perez clears the announce table. James headbutts the midsection of Perez. James goes for a Bodyslam, but Perez lands back on her feet. All hell is breaking loose at ringside. James climbs up the barricade. Second Forearm Exchange. Perez sends James crashing through the announce table. Hail with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Henley sends Hail face first into the middle rope. Henley connects with The Shining Wizard to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fallon Henley via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Lyra Valkyria. Lyra gives Fallon Henley for calling her shot. She’s looking forward to The Iron Survivor Challenge. Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez joins the conversation. Lola says that Lyra can’t get ahead of herself. She can cash in her Breakout Tournament Contract. The power is in her hands, and Lyra is ready for a fight. Lola tells Tatum Paxley to mind her own business. Tatum challenges Lola to a match for later on tonight.

Wes Lee, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, and Dragon Lee Segment

Wes Lee: Look, we are four days away from Deadline. I was imagining, smacking Dominik Mysterio all around the Total Mortage Arena. Hearing that one-two-three, then Alicia’s beautiful and angelic voice announcing, and new NXT North American Champion, Wes Lee. But unfortunately, it won’t be happening like that. Now, I don’t say this out of uncertainty or doubt. One on one, man to man, Dominik Mysterio can’t handle the heart from the King of the westside. The same heart that will take on any opponent, under any circumstances. The same heart that all of you cheer and supported, week in and week out, and gave me the strength to do things I would never imagine I could. But that help won’t support me right now. It won’t bring back the feeling to my legs. It will not eliminate the excruciating pain that I’m in, just standing in the ring, talking to you right now. It’s going to take surgery and time. I’m unsure on when you’ll see me again. But just as I had rose from the ashes, to become one of the greatest champions to every step foot inside this NXT ring, I will return to further cement my legacy as one of the best to ever do this. Now, this is not a goodbye. And I’m far from being done. Let’s just say, for now, I’ll see you later.

Dominik Mysterio: Look everyone, Wes Lee is going home, again. Wes, I don’t doubt that you need surgery. You know, it looks like you can barely stand. Let me tell you something, man, imagine how my back feels, for carrying all of the WWE for the past two years. While you’re out for another year recovering, sitting at home, like the rest of these people, watch what I do with this title. And since you won’t be at Deadline this Saturday, I guess I have the night off to chill with Mami.

Wes Lee: Pump the brakes, Dom. You will not have a match against me at Deadline. But you are still going to competing. But don’t take my word for it, dog, take it from somebody you’re more closely related to.

Rey Mysterio: Dominik, what’s up, son? Unfortunately for you, this Saturday is not a night off. In fact, you will be defending the North American Title at Deadline. And to be clearer, I will be at Deadline to see this title match take place. And I will be in the corner of the man who’s going to take that North American Title away from you. Oh, and that man is, my brother, my friend, the future of Lucha Libre, Dragon Lee. Good luck, son. See you on Saturday.

Dragon Lee beats down Dominik to close the segment.

– Roxanne Perez and Kiana James starts brawling in the trainer’s room. They are bound to have a match at Deadline according to Ava Raine.

– The 2023 NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament begins next week. Riley Osbourne, Keanu Carver, Tavion Heights, Dion Lennox, Luca Crusifino, Myles Borne, Trey Bearhill, and Oba Femi will be the participants.

Second Match: Lola Vice w/Elektra Lopez vs. Tatum Paxley

Vice with a waist lock go-behind. Paxley decks Vice with a back elbow smash. Paxley dodges The Pump Kick. Paxley is playing mind games with Vice. Paxley applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Vice with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Vice kicks the left hamstring of Paxley. Vice with a hip smash. Vice applies a side headlock. Vice reverses out of the irish whip from Paxley. Vice applies The Sleeper Hold. Vice with a double leg takedown. Paxley buries her shoulder into the midsection of Vice. Paxley with a Springboard Missile Dropkick. Paxley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Paxley uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Paxley hooks both legs for a two count. Paxley slams Vice’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Paxley with a Running Crossbody Block. Vice applies The Triangle Choke. Paxley PowerBombs Vice. Paxley stomps on Vice’s chest. Paxley with a forearm smash. Paxley with a Splash on Vice’s back for a two count. Paxley applies a bodyscissors hold. Vice transitions into a Triangle Choke. Paxley rolls Vice over for a two count. Vice applies a Knee Bar. Paxley grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Vice kicks Paxley in the ribs. Vice with a Spinning Back Fist. Vice with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Vice follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Vice with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Vice goes for another hip smash, but Paxley rolls her over for a two count. Vice connects with The Spinning Heel Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lola Vice via Pinfall

– Baron Corbin tells Kelly Kincaid that he’s not concerned about Ilja Dragunov.

– We see another clip from NXT Anonymous. It applies the maybe Carmelo Hayes sent a text to the person who attacked Trick Williams last month.

– Joe Gacy starts playing mind games with Vic Joseph.

Third Match: The Alpha Academy w/Akira Tozawa vs. Meta Four w/Jakara Jackson In A 6 Person Mixed Tag Team Match

Chad Gable and Noam Dar will start things off. Dar repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Gable. Gable applies a waist lock. Dar backs Gable into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dar with a gut punch. Gable answers with a double leg takedown for a one count. Gable applies The Ankle Lock. Dar grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Dar tags in Mensah. Mensah taunts Gable. Gable unloads three knife edge chops. Mensah reverses out of the irish whip from Gable. Gable dives over Mensah. Mensah sweeps out the legs of Gable. Mensah pie faces Gable. Mensah goes for The Uranage Slam, but Gable lands back on his feet. Mensah blocks The Chaos Theory. Mensah drops down on the canvas. Gable with two arm-drags. Gable applies an arm-bar. Gable blocks a boot from Mensah. Mensah goes for a Rolling Capo Kick, but Gable counters with The Ankle Lock. Legend tags herself in. Legend talks smack to Dupri. Legend rocks Dupri with a forearm smash. Legend sends Dupri to the corner. Dupri kicks Legend in the chest. Dupri ducks a clothesline from Legend. Dupri with a Hurricanrana for a two count.

Dupri kicks Legend in the gut. Legend blocks The Vertical Suplex. Legend punches Dupri in the back. Legend whips Dupri across the ring. Legend catches Dupri in mid-air. Dar tags himself in. Otis starts flirting with Legend. Dar grabs a side headlock. Otis whips Dar across the ring. Otis drops Dar with a shoulder tackle. Dar knocks Gable off the ring apron. Dar ducks a clothesline from Otis. Dar side steps Otis into the turnbuckles. Dar with rapid fire bodyshots. Dar tags in Mensah. Meta Four gangs up on Otis. Otis with a Double Vertical Suplex. Otis tags in Gable. Gable with a flying double clothesline. All hell starts breaking loose on the outside. Meta Four regains control of the match during the commercial break. Dar blocks The German Suplex. Gable with forearm shivers. Dar punches Gable in the back. Gable ducks a clothesline from Dar.

Gable with a Release German Suplex. Otis and Mensah are tagged in. Otis rolls around Mensah. Otis with The Pounce. Otis bodyslams Mensah. Otis whips Mensah across the ring. Otis with a Discus Back Elbow. Otis PowerBombs Dar. Mensah with a Rising Knee Strike. Mensah goes for The Quebrada, but Otis counters with a Powerslam. Otis hits The Caterpillar. Dupri and Legend are tagged in. Otis shakes his hips. Legend is ready to barf. Legend bodyslams Otis. Dupri with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Dupri with a Roundhouse Kick. Dupri follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dupri tees off on Mensah. Gable clotheslines Mensah over the top rope. Dupri kicks Legend into Otis’ arms. Gable puts Dupri on his shoulders. Dupri with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Gable blocks The Nova Roller. Gable makes Dar tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: The Alpha Academy via Submission

– Tank Ledger & Hank Walker challenges Gallus to a match next week.

– Ava informs us that Roxanne Perez will battle Kiana James at Deadline in a Steel Cage Match.

The Womens’ Iron Survivor Challenge Summit

Byron Saxton: NXT Deadline is this Saturday in Bridgeport, Connecticut. And tonight. I’m joined by the five superstars who earned the right to compete in the one-of-a-kind match known as The Iron Survivor Challenge. So, right now, let’s meet those superstars. Starting with Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Blair Davenport, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley. Now, the winner of The Iron Survivor Challenge will be next in line to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship. But tonight, they will all have an opportunity to take the floor and tell you why they believe they’ll be the iron survivor. Now, ladies, I spoke to all of you before the summit, and we all agreed that we’re going to keep things moving. However, if someone mentions your name, you’ll have the opportunity to quickly respond. With that said, Tiffany Stratton, you’re up.

Tiffany Stratton: There’s no other way to start this, is there, Byron? It will start and stop with the center of the universe. Besides, I am the favorite going into this Saturday. And it’s not because I’m the most gifted superstar, the most talented superstar, the most athletic superstar, I can go on, but I mean, Charlotte Flair herself shouted me out, and said that I’m the future of the women’s division. Who else can say that? No one. Besides, I am the only woman in this ring who’s actually held the NXT Women’s Championship. And it’s only a matter of time before I get my title back. All I see is four participation trophies and a winner.

Byron Saxton: Well, Tiffany, you are the most decorated competitor in this match. However, perhaps the competitor with the most potential is Kelani Jordan. So, Kelani, how do you plan to be the iron survivor?

Kelani Jordan: Byron, you’re saying things that I already know. Yes, I know I’m the newest one here, the one with the least experience. And I don’t know what to expect going into that Iron Survivor Challenge. But who does? Last time I check, none of y’all were in the match last year. If anything, I prepped my entire life for this moment. My outstanding gymnastics career has my endurance, top notch. So, I know how to go 25 minutes. When I step into that ring, I’m going to cut a pace that these girls can’t keep up with, even if they tried.

Tiffany Stratton: For the record, I did gymnastics, too.

Kelani Jordan: Tiffany, we’ll see if you could keep up with me.

Tiffany Stratton: Please don’t tiff me, yuck.

Byron Saxton: Ladies, let’s keep things on track here. Let’s move along to Lash Legend.

Lash Legend: About time, Byron. First of all, Kelani, that was really cute. Nobody actually wants to hear you speak, okay. Second of all, Tiffany, you claim to be the most athletic, I differ. But you were looking really athletic when Becky Lynch took your Women’s Championship. So, you can keep saying tootles to that title. Since we’re talking about strategy, hello, have you not seen me with the Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar? So, I would think that I will know a couple things about multiple pinfalls. If you want to know my strategy, it’s very simple. I’m boojie, and no matter how long I’m in that ring, I’m going to bully all of your little asses into that penalty box. Thank you.

Kelani Jordan: Lash, what’s going to be your excuse when the new girl puts your ass in the penalty box?

Lash Legend: Hold up, rookie, that’s not going to happen. Settle down, thank you.

Blair Davenport: Sorry, you know, I’m not here to one up everybody with witty one liner. No, that’s not my style. Byron, I don’t like anyone in this ring right now. And I really don’t care about your opinions about me either. Don’t you notice that no one is coming for me because you are all afraid that you’re going to be put on the shelf, just like Nikkita Lyons and Sol Ruca. Gigi Dolin, she tried to challenge me, but I took care of her as well. So, if you all thought that I was vicious before, well, wait till this Saturday.

Fallon Henley: We get it, you don’t care about anyone in this ring. Just like I don’t care who’s ass I got to kick this Saturday, to become the number one contender. Blair, I’ll knock you into the penalty box. Nothing would thrill me more than knocking Tiffany off her high horse. Kelani, I really don’t have beef with you, but we’re both going for the same thing, and anything goes in this Iron Survivor Challenge. I’m still hyped up from my victory tonight. And I’m going to continue to ride that momentum right to Deadline.

Tiffany Stratton: You have about a zero percent chance of winning the Iron Survivor Challenge. It’s pathetic that they wasted a last chance opportunity on someone like you. What a tragedy.

Lash Legend: I know you didn’t just cut me off.

Tiffany Stratton: I did, get over it.

A massive brawl breaks out in the ring to close the segment.

Fourth Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom

Frazer with a double leg takedown. Axiom decks Frazer with a back elbow smash. Axiom with a deep arm-drag. Axiom ducks a clothesline from Frazer. Frazer swats away a dropkick from Axiom. Frazer goes for a Springboard Reverse DDT, but Axiom counters with a snap mare takeover. Frazer whips Axiom across the ring. Frazer goes for a Hurricanrana, but Axiom lands back on his feet. Both men are knocked down after a Double Pump Kick.

Forearm Exchange. Axiom ducks a clothesline from Frazer. Axiom applies The Sleeper Hold. Frazer with an arm-ringer. Axiom answers with a running haymaker. Frazer SuperKicks Axiom. Axiom with a Springboard German Suplex. Frazer SuperKicks Axiom in mid-air for a two count. Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom with The Orihara MoonSault. The melee from the women’s summit spills into the ring which forces the referee to call off the match. After the match, Nikkita Lyons drops Blair Davenport with a Mid-Kick.

Match Result: No-Contest

– Trick Williams confronts Carmelo Hayes about the surveillance video.

The Chase U Student Assembly

Andre Chase: Students, thank you for joining me today for this assembly. Andre Chase University is an institution focus on shaping the young minds of future sports entertainers. Normally, when have these assembly’s, it’s to celebrate the accomplishments of the university. But as you all saw last week, with the press conference, this is not a celebration. Last week’s news of the misuse of university funds, and the illegal gambling practices here at Chase University, have rocked this institution to its core. But I just want to make one thing clear. The person who irresponsibly put this university in severe debt, and the compromising position that it’s currently in, is me. As the founder of Chase University, I failed to display the example I’m trying to set, and I’m so disappointed in myself for continuous lapse in judgment that has led us to this delicate position. And now the most important thing, I’m sure you’re all wondering how this affects you. I’m just going to come out and say it. Due to the results of this investigation, Chase University is now under academic probation. So, unfortunately, a few sanctions have been placed on our university, including any students who enrolled after the investigation began, will no longer be eligible for financial aid due to our compromising debt.

Thea Hail: That’s horrible. Mr. Chase, it would be way easier for us to know what we have to do, if you’ll just tell us how much you actually owe.

Andre Chase: I owe hundreds of thousands of dollars. And it’s not just the loan, it’s the interest. I went through a third party.

Jacy Jayne: Way to go, professor.

Andre Chase: I’m just going to cut to the chase, after losing all of my personal finances, I began to use university assets, which in return caused me to go through an organization that I found myself not being able to pay back, putting myself and this university in a very compromising position. I got this university in this mess. And I’m damn sure going to get us out of this mess. I’m going to restore this university to its full glory, as quickly, and as efficiently as possible.

Duke Hudson: Okay, other than selling my trophy, because I’m not selling my trophy, is there anything else we could do to help?

Jacy Jayne: Thea, are you okay?

Andre Chase: Class, I know this is unsettling, but I’m confident that we can get through this together, and get this debt paid. Thank you.

Fifth Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey vs. Eddy Thorpe In A Last Chance Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Be The Final Entrant In The 2023 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

STILL TO COME

– Ilja Dragunov & Baron Corbin’s Face To Face Segment

