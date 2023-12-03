Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod. Here are the highlights:

On taking chair shots:

“I guess the one thing that I would say is that any time I took a chair shot to the head, I mean, I didn’t just stand there with my hands down. I could take a good chair shot. But the reason is that I took enough bumps and everything, you know? I was never one of those guys that I’m going to stand there and just let you hit me in the head, even though it’s a folding chair and all of that crap. I wasn’t going to let anybody just hit me in the head.”

On the challenges of being a performer to an announcer:

“Well, it’s just something I had to get used to, I know that. I remember the first couple of times I did this for Vince, he had called me and said, ‘I’d like you to come back.’ And I think this was the Survivor Series in Providence, Rhode Island. He says, you know, like, ‘I want you to do color commentary.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ And, you know, I can’t remember who was with me. I don’t know if it was him. But I know Gorilla Monsoon is somebody that I worked with a lot. Once I started doing that and got it, I became more familiar with it. Vince [McMahon] would be the play-by-play guy and call the shots that were happening. And the other guys supposed to guy, like, ‘That’s going to cost him. He’s going to probably get his head knocked off for that or whatever.’ But yeah, I did color, and it was okay. But again, there’s nothing I did after getting out of the ring physically that I enjoyed. I was just happy to be part of the business.”

