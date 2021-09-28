MLW Heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu recently spoke with the Wrestling Inc. Daily to hype up this weekend’s Fightland event from Philadelphia, where the Contra Unit leader defends the gold against Battle Riot III winner, Alexander Hammerstone. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the advice he received from the Anoa’i Family ahead of MLW Fightland:

“It’s not even Pops. It’s everybody that’s involved with the business, even my family that’s seeing the stuff all over social media. I think just him being excited is just enough advice for me to really go in there and do what I do, but absolutely, man, with Pops, he’s always there. Uncle Kishi (Rikishi) is always there. Shoutout to The Usos and brother Roman too. We just all connected, but I think they’re more exciting and more nervous about the match though than I am. It feels good, man. They know the work I put in and vice versa because this isn’t just a family where it’s just, ‘Oh yeah, we’re cousins, and we don’t talk.’ No, we’re all really tapped in with each other, and it’s nothing but motivation. It’s nothing but happiness because we know that grind where we come from, but not only that, we also know what our uncles and our fathers have done for us to open up the doors and lay the mat down for us. We really respect what’s going on but also too, really put in that work. It’s good. I wouldn’t have it no other way. I’m glad I’m part of the Anoa’i/Fatu family.”

If he’s talked with Roman Reigns about their current spots in wrestling:

“You know what, we haven’t, but I was with Jey a couple of weeks ago. But when we do talk, though, even if it’s just seeing each other on the road, or sometimes in an airport or whatever it is, they know the work they doing, you know. We just fill it. It’s weird, when you’re family like that and you’re really tapped in with your family, you just kind of fill it, plus our family is so big too where word gets around anyways. But when it is time to sit down at that table and for us to really talk about what’s going on with them on that side, it’s gonna be something good for us and also for our kids as well.”