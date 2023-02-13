Last week the WWE Universe was shocked when Jacy Jayne betrayed her Toxic Attraction tag team partner Gigi Dolin on NXT and nailed her with a superkick during Bayley’s Ding Dong Hello segment. The moment looked eerily similar to the famous Barbershop segment with The Rockers, when Shawn Michaels nailed Marty Janetty to kickstart his solo career.

Jayne spoke on the turn during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where she gave some behind-the-scenes details on how the segment came together and how much pressure Jayne felt going into the program. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says there was a lot of pressure going into the segment because of Bayley’s NXT return:

I actually didn’t really know much going into that day, they were kind of very hush-hush about everything happening. All I really knew was that was going to be on Ding Dong Hello. So that’s a lot of pressure having Bayley come back. It was the first time she even had that show in like two years. It was also the first time it was ever in front of a live audience because that was always done during the pandemic era. So I feel like there was a lot of pressure going into that alone.

How they re-created the famous Rockers Barber Shop moment:

Then, kind of getting Shawn’s blessing to re-do some history there. That was a big deal for me. I didn’t want to mess it up. I didn’t want to screw up. I wanted to make a memory.I think everybody knew Toxic Attraction was going to explode soon, but to make it memorable, we had to go big. So we wanted it to be vicious. We wanted it to be memorable. We wanted people to talk about it, not just something like ‘Oh, that was a good segment. Yeah, whatever. Now they’re by themselves.’ Like, no, we want people to remember this and be like, ‘Oh, this is a new coming for two new superstars on a solo route.’

