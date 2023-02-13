Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode.

Tonight’s Elevation will feature The Dark Order in six-man action, while AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Leila Grey will be in tag team action. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage and Big Bill will be among the notable wrestlers in singles action tonight.

These Elevation matches were taped last Wednesday from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Spoilers can be found at this link. Below is the announced line-up for tonight’s episode:

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. VertVixen

* Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose vs. Madison Rayne and Skye Blue

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Leila Grey vs. Daddi Doom and Dulce Tormenta

* Josh Woods vs. “Man Scout” Jake Manning

* Big Bill vs. Gino

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Jastin Taylor

* Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Frank Stone and Aydan Colt

* Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno vs. Vary Morales, El Dragon and El Cobarde

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

