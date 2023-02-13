Over the weekend a video of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio being accosted by fans at the airport went viral, with one of the fans posting on their TikToks claiming that the lucha-libre legend disrespected them by not signing their merchandise.

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Mark Henry weighed in on this story during the latest episode of Busted Open Radio. The World’s Strongest Man says these so-called fans have now made an enemy out of him for the way they acted. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Addresses the fans who accosted Rey Mysterio at the airport:

I guarantee you it’s about 15 to 20 guys. You see them every week in the airport as soon as we land. They’ll drive seven to eight hours sometimes. Guys I have zero respect for you. Zero and now it’s worse. Every time I see you — and you know who you are — I will have all the AEW talent not to sign for you.

Says these fans have made an enemy out of him:

When you come to the hotel, I’m going to have security throw you out now, because I’m just going to make your life a living hell. Because if you try to tear down my brother — and I consider Rey family — you have made an enemy of me. It’s the worst you could have done.

