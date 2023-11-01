Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed working with Mick Foley, then going by Cactus Jack, in WCW. Here are the highlights:

On the potential of a tag team with Cactus Jack:

“There was potential there, for sure.”

On Jack getting advice:

“Yeah, he was. He was asking for my opinion on stuff to see. What do you think? Thought about this. Thought about that. You know, he was a young guy wanting to learn, man. He was hungry.”

On Foley’s style:

“I loved Mick’s reckless work, but I feared for his life and feared for his health. I don’t know what kind of man I’d be if I saw somebody setting somebody on fire. If I didn’t say stop, what kind of man would I be? Pretty much a big asshole, you know? Don’t set him on fire. Oh, go ahead, set him on fire. He’ll be all right. No. He won’t. And that was my only I’m not knocking him and what he was doing. I just feared for his health and his well-being.”

On whether he saw World Champion potential in Jack:

“No, not as Cactus Jack.”

