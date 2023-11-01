Sting did an interview with Sports Illustrated about wrapping up his career at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event next year. Here are the highlights.

On Ric Flair being revealed as Tony Khan’s gift:

“When Ric came out and I heard his music play, it hit me,” said Sting. “I had this flashback, and it made me emotional. Ric is the guy who put me on the map. We’ve traveled around the world together, and Ric helped make me. Now he’s going to finish with me. After all the travel, all the matches, all the press slams, all the chops, and all the woos–woooo!–I experienced the same feeling on Dynamite this past week with Ric that I did on that final Nitro. Except this time, it was so much more positive.”

On joining AEW:

“Tony Khan called me and asked me to go out in style,” said Sting, who signed with AEW in 2020. I liked that idea. I couldn’t say no. The AEW brand reminds me so much of the WCW brand. Tony allowed me to come back and have some fun, and I’m so grateful for that. It’s been a lot of fun.”

On finishing up his wrestling career: