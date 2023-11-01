Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave his thoughts on various topics, including the decision to have MJF defend the World Heavyweight Title against Kenny Omega last Saturday on AEW Collision.

The WWE Hall of Famer who works for AEW thinks the decision to give it away for free was a mistake.

“There’s no way that should have been free. I would have charged everybody to see that [laughs]. That’s a dream match. It had pay-per-view written all over it — unbelievable from beginning to end, and somebody like a Kenny Omega almost deserves the pay-per-view platform. Maxwell, as good as he is, I even see there’s room for improvement — he’s going to be so much better in the next two to three years. His psychology is tremendous, and his ability to captivate the audiences and pull people in … for a young guy, he’s beyond his years. Absolutely incredible.”

