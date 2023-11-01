During a recent episode of the “Under the Ring” podcast, Lex Luger opened up about the spinal cord injury that left him partially paralyzed. He also shared his journey of finding spiritual strength. Here are the highlights:

On his current health and mobility:

“I was never supposed to be partially paralyzed. I’m what they call a ‘high-functioning quadriplegic.’ I can live independently and feed and bathe myself. I wasn’t supposed to be able to do any of that … It’s really a miracle of God that I can do what I do.”

On looking at the big picture:

“I kinda look at — big picture — I feel like I was kinda streamlined and redefined. I was always about the physical Lex, and I was kinda one-dimensional. I was all about the physical. A little bit about the mental … which gave me worldly success, but I was spiritually dead. The spinal cord injury … turned out to be a blessing in disguise.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)