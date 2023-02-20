Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics during an appearance on Hey! (EW).

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer explained the origin story of his slap nuts catchphrase.

“The lady who pioneered the Jarrett name, 1946, single mom of two took a second job selling wrestling tickets, and here we are 77 years later,” Jarrett said. “She originated ‘slap nuts’ — my grandmother. She used to call people who slapped their gums together, people who knew more and more about less and less were called slappys.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc