Many fans remember Madusa for being the star who tossed the WWE Women’s Championship in the trash during her famous debut on WCW Monday Nitro.

Obviously, that was a move that didn’t go over well with Vince McMahon. However, Madusa did mend fences with him at the Hall Of Fame ceremony when she was inducted.

“Around 2015, I got a text,” Madusa said in an interview with Just Alyx. “I was sitting in a driver’s meeting for the monster trucks, getting ready to go race, and I got a few texts from WWE. They told me to call the office.”

Madusa recalled talking with former Head of Talent Relations Mark Carano.

“I drop everything and I said ‘Are you sure?'” Madusa said. “And then my next words were … ‘Does Vince know?’ He started laughing. He goes ‘We’re past that. Vince is way past that. He really wants you in the Hall of Fame.’ So yeah, it was like ‘Wow.'” “Not in 2015,” Madusa said. “I’ve always been Vince’s girl. I was a company girl. I was one of the ones that were always on time, never did drugs … you know what I mean? So I was that girl. Vince always treated me well. Despite what people say, he was always good to me. Well … except for the fact that he killed the division and got rid of me.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc