Jelly Roll appreciates all that goes into a good segment on WWE programming.

He’s also aware of the ingredients involved in creating a “viral moment” on social media.

During an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul podcast, the music star spoke about blending the two during his appearance at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

While talking about his WWE SummerSlam 2024 experience, Jelly Roll shared a behind-the-scenes story about working with Austin Theory, The Miz and R-Truth to put together their viral moment from “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

“Austin Theory is a superhero,” Jelly Roll said. “He is a f**king hero is what he is. I’m not in the business, so I don’t have to carry kayfabe. That dude made me look like a f**king rock star. I love that dude, and will forever.”

He continued, “He told me that whole night, ‘I got you. Trust me.’ I sat down with R-Truth and Miz earlier in the night and was like, ‘If we do this right, we should have a top three viral moment.’ You can ask Miz, I did the work. I went back there and really got with Miz and spent some time back there. He is the f**king dude. R-Truth, too. I felt like I was in better hands than Allstate. I felt so comfortable with them.”

