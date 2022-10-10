Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, Cornette praised Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci) for their wrestling abilities. e believes the trio is too good for today’s wrestling environment:

“As I was watching these guys [Imperium] stand in the ring, the way they talk, the expressions, and Gunther’s just amazing. I’m thinking if Bill Watts had these guys or Eddie Graham had these guys, they would be communist officers or Nazi soldiers, they would need police protection in and out of the arenas everywhere they went, they would have snipers staking out the interstate waiting for them to drive out of town.”

“These guys could’ve been the hottest fu*king heels anybody has ever seen. But, they are wasted in sports entertainment, in the modern-day environment. They’re too good for this.”