Freddie Prinze Jr. recently talked about a wide range of topics during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer revealed the words belt and strap would set off former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

“You weren’t even allowed to say ‘belt’ when Vince McMahon was running things,” Prinze said. “You had to say ‘title’ or ‘championship.’ I think those were the only two things you could say.” “Belt” isn’t the only word that would set McMahon off. “If you said ‘strap,’ oh, Vince would just go off, man. ‘Aw, godd*****, did he just say strap? Jesus Christ, promo s***,'” Prinze said in his best McMahon impersonation. “He would go off on one word, and the rest of the promo would be dope, and he wouldn’t even hear it.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc