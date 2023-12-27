Jim Ross has high praise for a WWE legend and current AEW producer, Scott Garland (Scotty 2 Hotty).

The former Too Cool member was the topic of Ross’s latest Grillin JR podcast, where he praised the former Light-Heavyweight Champion for bringing fresh ideas to the locker room.

I also saw Scotty 2 Hotty there, Scott Garland. I guess he’s going to contribute as a producer. Good kid. I like him. I hired him way back in the day. Him and Brian Christopher made a good tag team. A good, mid-card, babyface tag team. Always good on a card. Both were very talented. A lot of people don’t realize just how talented Brian Christopher was because, unfortunately, some of the other issues in his life distracted many fans from acknowledging that. He’s there. He’ll do a good job. He’ll have young ideas. He’s old school at heart, an old soul type of thing. So, that’s a great get by Tony Khan, I think, with Scott Garland.

