McKenzie Mitchell speaks about what is next for her life after her WWE release.

This was the topic during Mitchell’s interview with Chris Van Vilet, who asked the former NXT interviewer if she would ever return to the company. Mitchell gave the classic “never say never” response.

Never say never. I know that people say that and it kind of sounds cliche. But it’s true. I didn’t get to have my goodbye in WWE. I didn’t get to choose to leave. And that’s where I was saying I think some people need to take a break, I didn’t get that opportunity to say, I’m ready to take a break. I was ready to keep on going and go to WrestleMania and do the Royal Rumble and all of those things. So it was really awesome to hear Shawn [Michaels] say those things, never say never.

She then discusses what she thinks will come next for her career.

I don’t know. I think that’s okay sometimes to say, I don’t know. And I think sometimes it’s nice to take a break, stop and change direction and go, What is it that I really want to do? Do I want to continue in wrestling? Do I want to do something in entertainment and in music and in media? So there’s a lot of question marks. But also, I’m excited to see what’s next. Vic [Joesph] and I have talked about having a baby.

