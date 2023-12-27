Over the last couple of months multiple reports have surfaced stating that former NWA women’s champion Kamille would be finishing up with the NWA and exploring the free agency pool in 2024. There is now another update on her situation.

According to Fightful Select, Kamille actually gave her notice to NWA back in October. In that time she retained a six month option that would have seen her get an increase in pay, but instead she opted to move on after being with the promotion since 2019. The Brick-House has had WWE tryouts in the past, including two in 2016 when her wrestling experience was limited.

Kamille will officially be done with NWA on January 1st 2024. As noted above, she was a former one-time NWA women’s champion and held the belt for over 800 days. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on her status. Stay tuned.