McKenzie Mitchell opens up about her WWE release.

The former NXT backstage interviewer was suddenly let go last month, with many shocked as Mitchell had been often praised for her work, including from head of NXT Creative Shawn Michaels. Mitchell spoke about this during a recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet. Highlights are below.

Regarding her release:

I’m good. You know, now that the dust has settled, it’s a blessing. I think that there is so many new beginnings and I’m excited to see what comes in the future. The outreach and the support that I’ve gotten from friends, family, co-workers, colleagues, production, executives in WWE, the fans most importantly, have just been — it’s been insane. That’s what made me emotional when i got released was being able to hear from everyone how much i impacted their opinion when watching WWE and watching NXT. That’s what made me emotional, hearing from all of the people about their favorite moments in my career and the favorite interviews that I’ve done. The magic that was created on screen, that made such a big impact on me, to see what I made on them.

What she is focused on going forward: