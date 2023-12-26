Two former WWE stars are coming to TNA.

The promotion revealed on social media that Zack Gibson and James Drake, better known as Grizzled Young Veterans, will be debuting at the January 13th Hard To Kill pay-per-view from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas. The duo cut a promo issuing a warning to the entire TNA roster.

BREAKING: @JamesDrakePro and @ZackGibsonGYV will make their TNA debut at #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERswem pic.twitter.com/VNz8XurY2i — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 26, 2023

Here is the updated card for the show:

-Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Moose

-Knockouts Champion Trinity defends against Jordynne Grace

-X-Division Champion Chris Sabin defends against KUSHIDA and El Hijo del Vikingo in a three-way match

-Knockouts Ultimate X match (participants to be announced)

-PCO vs. Dirty Dango

-The Grizzled Young Veterans debut

-Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin – Pre-Show

-Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards) – Pre-Show

-Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer defends against Crazzy Steve – Pre-Show