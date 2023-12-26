Sami Zayn update.

The WWE superstar announced on social media that he will be competing on the company’s Holiday Tour, which begins tonight from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Zayn also goes on to call 2023 one of the wildest years of his career, with the hope that 2024 will be even better. He writes:

I WILL be performing on WWE’s Holiday Tour. 5 great cities in 5 nights to end 2023, the wildest year of my career. Tonight – MSG. New York City

Tomorrow – Boston

Dec 28 – Montreal

Dec 29 – Toronto

Dec 30 – Los Angeles Crazy times. Lots of love. Thanks for letting me play.

In a separate tweet, Zayn writes, “Haven’t been very active on here lately. It’s been a crazy and in some ways difficult time for me, but I’m so grateful to be in such great cities, with such great fans, to end such a remarkable year. This life has been too good to me. Just know I’m very happy to be here with you.”

Zayn has been absent from WWE programming since December 4th due to a meniscus injury. It is unknown when he will return to television. Check out his posts below.

I WILL be performing on WWE’s Holiday Tour. 5 great cities in 5 nights to end 2023, the wildest year of my career. Tonight – MSG. New York City

Tomorrow – Boston

Dec 28 – Montreal

Dec 29 – Toronto

Dec 30 – Los Angeles Crazy times. Lots of love.

Thanks for letting me play x — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 26, 2023