Swerve Strickland names a top AEW star for a future feud.

The Mogul Embassy leader spoke with ROAR Around The Ring about a variety of topics, including who he would like to face in AEW that he has yet to step into the ring with. Swerve named Andrade El Idolo as a top pick, adding that he and the former NXT Champion have never faced one another and thinks they could make magic together.

For me, me and Andrade have never had a singles match. We’ve interacted in battle royales before. He actually eliminated me in a battle royale, so that’s someone of course I would love to go on-on-one with, just on a pay-per-view, no commercial breaks, just balls to the wall, one-on-one. He’s one of the hardest hitters the industry has to offer, so I really want to take my talents against that. I already went up against RUSH, who’s one of the hardest hitters in AEW, and Andrade’s one of the most unique talents that wrestling has to offer, so I think me and him can make some magic.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)