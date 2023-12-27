AEW has some additions to this evening’s episode of Dynamite, which is the go-home episode ahead of this Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will sit-down with Lexy Nair ahead of their TNT Title match this Saturday. Then, Skye Blue will go one-on-one with former TBS Champion Kris Statlander.

TONIGHT, 12/27

(Yes today's a Wednesday)

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT, TONIGHT on TBS@RatedRCope + TNT Champion @Christian4Peeps will sit down TONIGHT to be interviewed by @LexyNair before their title fight THIS SATURDAY at #AEWWorldsEnd! Don't miss it, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/iT5hI8vb0g — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 27, 2023

TONIGHT, 12/27

(Yes today's a Wednesday)

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT, TONIGHT on TBS@callmekrisstat vs @Skyebyee After a dark transformation has taken a toll on a once great friendship, Kris Statlander will go 1-on-1 vs the new Skye Blue on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/kt0rKA9syN — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 27, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Continental Classic Gold League finals: Jon Moxley vs. Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland

-Continental Classic Blue League finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

-ROH Tag Team Champions MJF & Samoa Joe defend against The Devil’s Henchmen

-Keith Lee to appear

-Renee Paquette to interview Mariah May

-Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage interview