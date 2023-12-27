AEW has some additions to this evening’s episode of Dynamite, which is the go-home episode ahead of this Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view.
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will sit-down with Lexy Nair ahead of their TNT Title match this Saturday. Then, Skye Blue will go one-on-one with former TBS Champion Kris Statlander.
TONIGHT, 12/27
(Yes today's a Wednesday)
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT, TONIGHT on TBS@RatedRCope + TNT Champion @Christian4Peeps will sit down TONIGHT to be interviewed by @LexyNair before their title fight THIS SATURDAY at #AEWWorldsEnd!
Don't miss it, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/iT5hI8vb0g
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 27, 2023
TONIGHT, 12/27
(Yes today's a Wednesday)
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT, TONIGHT on TBS@callmekrisstat vs @Skyebyee
After a dark transformation has taken a toll on a once great friendship, Kris Statlander will go 1-on-1 vs the new Skye Blue on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/kt0rKA9syN
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 27, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:
-Continental Classic Gold League finals: Jon Moxley vs. Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland
-Continental Classic Blue League finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston
-ROH Tag Team Champions MJF & Samoa Joe defend against The Devil’s Henchmen
-Keith Lee to appear
-Renee Paquette to interview Mariah May
-Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander
-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage interview