CM Punk receives a special gift.

The WWE superstar wrestled his first match back for the company at last night’s Holiday House Show from a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York City. Punk went on to defeat Dominik Mysterio in the match after hitting his signature GTS maneuver.

Afterward, WWE cameras caught up with Punk as some members of MSG presented him with a plaque to commemorate his first matchup back in WWE after a near ten-year absence.

Punk cut a promo after his victory, where vowed to become world champion in the main event of WrestleMania 40. You can read about that here.