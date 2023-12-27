Jon Moxley discusses his rivalry with Will Ospreay.

The Death Rider will be taking on Ospreay and David Finlay for the IWGP Global Championship at next month’s NJPW WrestleKingdom 18 pay-per-view from the Tokyo Dome. Ahead of the match, Moxley spoke with NJPW about Ospreay, and how he feels they have barely begun their rivalry after fighting one another a bunch in 2022.

Well, it’s lucky that referee isn’t here anymore. If he had stayed, he should’ve been fired. Myself and Will Ospreay went to war all over Chicago in 2022. We gave all we had, blood sweat and tears and braincells. At the end of the day I had my hand raised, but I think we all know that Will had a little bit more in the tank. If Will wasn’t done, I wasn’t gonna be done. So, if Will wants to keep it going, if he just wants to call that chapter one, then let’s just say that was chapter one. Just the beginning, just the preamble. Will Ospreay and I have barely even begun.

Moxley will be in action on this evening’s AEW Dynamite when he faces Jay White and Swerve Strickland in a three-way to determine the winner of Continental Classic Gold League.