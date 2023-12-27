David Finlay may be a top player in NJPW, but that doesn’t mean WWE is off the table.

The Bullet Club leader spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps podcast, where he opened up about his relationship with his father, the legendary Fit Finlay, who currently works for WWE as a producer and coach.

I mean, my only (WWE) contact is my dad, my only contact needs to be my dad so, on one hand, it’s never been talked about officially but on the other hand, about every other time I go over for dinner, it gets talked about because he’s like, ‘Yeah, you can come work with me’ so it’s like, mhm, when I’ve accomplished all I need to accomplish in Japan, maybe I’ll entertain the option but for right now, I got a IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship to win and make world-famous.

He later confirms that his brother, Brogan, just signed with WWE NXT.

So I guess we got my dad as an option (potentially being a good addition to BULLET CLUB). The old wise man in this day and age I would say. 63 years old, I wouldn’t wanna be on his bad side still. We got my little brother, who actually just signed to NXT… Yeah (I’ve given him some brotherly wisdom), save your money. I’m really proud of him. He just turned 21 this year. That was the age I was when I started (at) the dojo. He’s been very good with, ‘I don’t wanna do what dad did, I don’t wanna do what you did. I wanna be my own man’ so, I’ve been obviously trying to sweet talk him into like, ‘Hey! You can do Japan for a few years’ but, he was like, ‘Nah. I wanna go do my own path.’ So, I’m very proud of him. I think he’s gonna be very successful in about two, three years. The Finlays are gonna be running the entire industry.

Finlay will be taking on Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley in a triple-threat matchup at WrestleKingdom 18 to determine the first-ever IWGP Global Champion.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)