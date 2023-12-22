Jim Ross provides an update on senior AEW producer, Dean Malenko.

The Hall of Famer revealed on the latest edition of his Grillin JR Podcast that Malenko recent underwent brain surgery to combat his Parkinson’s. He says that such an operation could stop the shakes that occur from the disease.

I saw Dean Malenko. Malenko’s had some health issues. I saw him there and he’s had brain surgery. It stops the shakes from Parkinson’s and he’s had the surgery. He’s such a sweetheart of a guy.

Ross later states that Malenko is one of the unsung heroes in AEW, even referring to him as an MVP due to his guidance and coaching of talents.

He’s one of those unsung guys and he’s such an MVP at AEW because of his guidance and his coaching. He encourages the talents to bring to him what they want to do or what they’ve been loosely structured to do, and then he helps them. He contributes and he’s teaching. All that is is coaching and he’s really good at it.

Malenko is an alumni of WWE, ECW, and WCW. His cruiserweight title reigns in WCW are often considered one of the highlights of the business at the time.

