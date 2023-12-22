Santos Escobar gives his thoughts on Dragon Lee.

The former LWO member predicted that the luchadore will be a big star in WWE. He spoke about Lee during a recent interview on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast.

Dragon Lee is going to be a big star. It’s pretty obvious that he’s got something going on. He’s been on the main roster for less than two months. He already had his first one-on-one at a premium live event. (We have) crazy chemistry. Triple H said it in the press conference after. Two lucha guys that bring more than just being two lucha guys. That’s what I wanted. That was my vision. I know the urge is there, you have 12 to 15 minutes, to go out and just do crazy stuff, but the truth is, if you stay lucha, you stay lucha. I want to create a hybrid, much like we did with Lucha Underground and other places. Try to bring my style with the American style, so anyone that watches the show will connect and understand what I’m trying to do. Also, because I want to work with Randy [Randy Orton], I want to work with Roman [Roman Reigns], I want to work with everyone out there. Keeping myself in a box is not going to help me. I needed to portray this and share this vision. Dragon Lee, he got it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Escobar spoke about his feud with Lee and their match at WWE Survivor Series. You can read about that here.

