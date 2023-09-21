Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, Ross discussed his AEW Collision announcer partner Nigel McGuinness being in great shape. He thinks he would be a great member of the roster if he decided to wrestle again.

“Nigel is good. Nigel and Kevin are good partners for me. I really enjoy working with them. And. Nigel has got himself in great shape. I don’t know if he plans a comeback somewhere down the road. I’m not sure, but he looks great and smart, so who knows? I think he would be a great addition to the in-ring roster at some point in time if he’s physically able to do so. I don’t know what injuries Nigel incurred that took him out of the ring, so maybe speaking out of school. But I know that if he were to do something, he would do it right and he would do it realistically. So, I enjoy working with his dudes. Saturday nights are fun for me. He’s good, man. He still could be good. Again, though, the missing ingredient took him out of the ring because he had a great career rolling. And I can just tell you now, I mean, we dressed in the same area. He’s lean, and he’s in good shape. So, I don’t know if that’s something to pay attention to down the road or not. But he’s a great addition, a good hire. Tony Khan made a good hire with Nigel and Kevin. Yes. So we think our team does a nice job on Saturday nights on TNT.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Grilling JR with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.