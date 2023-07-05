Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, Ross talked about his contract status with AEW after signing a contract extension last May.

The legendary announcer is currently on hiatus from the promotion after suffering a recent fall and being criticized for his performance on the premiere episode of Collision. He recently opened up on that, which you can read here.

“I will be back. I will continue working. My contract with AEW is still in place. I don’t have a lot of time left on it, but I’ve got enough. I’m not concerned about that. Either I’m retained, or I’m not. I’m just gonna take it a day at a time and see how it works out. But I enjoy working for AEW. It’s fun to be part of a startup. I said that when I was hired. It’s great to see all these young guys start to come into their own, and I’d love to be there for the rest of the journey to help guide them along the way, almost in a talent relations type situation. I enjoy helping these kids,” Ross said.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription