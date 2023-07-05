NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 is official.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling confirmed today that their biggest event of the year will take place on January 4, 2024 inside the Tokyo Dome.

This date and location has been held annually since 2007. Historically, the event is headlined by the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion defending the title against the winner of the G1 Climax tournament.

While in previous years, some events have had two or three nights, Only one night has been announced thus far.

The 2023 G1 Climax tournament begins on July 15 and runs to August 13.