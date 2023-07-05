There was another title change on Wednesday morning at the NJPW Strong Independence Day event in Japan, airing on NJPW World.

Giulia became the new NJPW Strong Women’s Champion by defeating Willow Nightingale at the show.

The finish featured Giulia hitting a Northern Lights Bomb to score the pinfall, marking her first reign as NJPW Strong Women’s Champion for Giulia.

Willow became the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion by defeating Momo Kohgo and Mercedes Martinez in a one-night tournament at NJPW Strong Resurgence.