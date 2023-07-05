Eddie Kingston is now a champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

On Wednesday morning at the NJPW Strong Independence Day event in Japan, airing on NJPW World, Kingston beat KENTA to win the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

This comes after the AEW star first started working for NJPW in November 2021 with his debut match happening on an episode of Strong by teaming with Jon Moxley to face Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

KENTA held the title for 44 days after beating Hikuleo for it at Resurgence.