AEW All In is slated to take place on August 27 from the UK at Wembley Stadium.

The promotion has sold more tickets than ever before in company history despite not announcing a match. It will be their first event in the country and the biggest attended show in company history.

Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed noted they should set a new record for the largest group scissor, a play on their gimmick.

“Hey UK, maybe we should set a Guinness Book of Records for largest group scissor? ✂️✂️✂️ @AEW.”