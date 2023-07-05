Shayna Baszler spoke about a wide range of topics while with Steve Fall of “The Ten Count” podcast on WrestlingNews.co.
The interview was filmed before Money in the Bank where Baszler turned on Ronda Rousey, causing them to lose the Women’s Tag Team Titles.
Baszler was asked why fans on the internet hate Rousey in the interview.
“It’s been that way ever since I’ve known her, man. I don’t know. I don’t know. And it’s funny too, because the few times — it happened more in MMA as well. But the few times where I get on and I’m like, actually, that’s not true. They’re like, you’re speaking as her friend, you’re blind. And I’m like, Yeah, I know her better. But whatever. For whatever reason, people hate her. She’s easy to hate. That’s just something we’re used to. I don’t know. It’s been that way for years. Yeah.”