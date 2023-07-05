Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, Cornette spoke about The Usos beating Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War Match at Money in the Bank. Cornette thought the match was too long with the first 15 minutes dragging.

“[During the Blooding Civil War] I understand that at the start they were in no hurry, they were milking it because the issue is over and Roman’s over… Did this match need to be 33 minutes bell to bell? It was the right finish… Historically, World Champions have lost falls in tag team matches to set sh*t up. I didn’t mind that, if they’d beaten Solo[Sikoa], people would have kind of been, ‘ehhhh’ because that’s what you’d expect and obviously Roman wanted to get the family over. So the only problem I had was goddamn the first 15 minutes was a schlog, wasn’t it?”