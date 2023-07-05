The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Backyard Wrestling 5 event that took place on Tuesday afternoon, courtesy of CageMatch.net:
The Chad def. Ace Wired and Drake Braylor
Darc Angel def. Marc Angel
Pizza Cat Jr. def. Charlie Cactus
Mayday Jack def. Big Vin and Da Shawn and Lucky and Matt Awesome and Vampyro
Best Two Out Of Three Ultraviolent Doors Death Match: Emanon def. Aerial Crow
Alec Smith, Bergie The Mobster (Cheeseburger), Claude Marrow Jr., Haystack Steve (1 Called Manders) & Lance Scaper def. BKT Killer (Brayden Toon), Cambodian Dragon, Charlie Tiger, Jordan Oliver & Tara Zep
JJ Allin def. Tarzan Duran
Hair vs. Hair Match: Joey Janela def. The Dilf
