Goldberg has talked about wanting to do his retirement match this year, leading to speculation about who it could be. The WWE Hall of Famer has claimed he is going to try to do it on his own after WWE failed to give him the retirement match that they promised him.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long pushed for Bret Hart, who has ripped Goldberg for ending his career after suffering a severe concussion following a kick by Goldberg in a match in WCW, to be Goldberg’s retirement opponent while speaking with Bill Apter.

“Only thing I can say about Bill Goldberg is he’s just an outstanding guy. I mean, just as nice as anybody could ever be. And I’ll always remember one time me and him was on a signing together. And he had this long line man at his table. And he saw me and he got up and he left that line and came just to speak to me and hug me. Much respect for Bill Goldberg. And, you know, like I said, there’s still money in him, I still believe in him. It’s just what are you going to do with him? If you’re going to use him right then you’ll get the money out of him. And Bill is a guy that’s been around this business a long time. He listened, he learned a lot from Bret Hart by working with him for a while. So I think you know, if they could come up with something for Bill in AEW, I mean, I don’t know what he’s under contract to WWE or not. But I mean, you know, everybody’s got a price man. So I think if they offer Bill the right money, he may make an appearance. I mean, what does he got to lose? Why not?”

Long continued to explore the idea of Hart vs. Goldberg.

“I was just thinking, you know, the person that I’d like to put him with is the person that really helped him along the way, but I don’t know whether Bret wants to get back in the ring. But I’d like to, you know, for him and Bret Hart to have that final thing. I think that will be it because Bret is the guy that could hang. He can hang with Bret. Bret would make him look like a million dollars.”

After Apter pointed out that Hart has blamed Goldberg for ending his career, Longon thinks it makes for a better situation because it’s a real story.

