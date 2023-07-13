Jim Ross weighs in on the AEW departure of Brian Pillman Jr.

News recently broke that Pillman’s contract with AEW expired and was not renewed, making the former Varsity Blonde a free agent in the competitive wrestling market. Ross spoke about this during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he claimed that Pillman will be just fine and isn’t losing out on much since he wasn’t regularly used in AEW.

Oh hell yeah, Brian’s got nothing to be… He wasn’t working. He’s not losing any ring time, he’ll have plenty of opportunities. He’s just got to structure his journey and be smart about the decisions he makes and get all of the in ring time that he can, wrestle as many matches as you can schedule. He’s gonna be fine, he’s just gotta have his plan and work it. His career has took a minor tumble, but not one that you can’t get up from.

Ross reiterates that Pillman will be fine, then later states he has confidence that Pillman will succeed due to his charisma and ability to work as a babyface or a heel.

I have a lot of confidence that he’s going to end up very successful in wrestling. For somebody that’s an indie guy and you want a good match on your show, he’ll provide that. Once the word gets out that it’s always a consistent thing, he can work heel or babyface, he can do all the spots. He’s got a lot of charisma. I think he’s going to be just fine at the end of the day.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Ross gave an update on his health and when fans can expect to see him back at the commentary table for AEW. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)