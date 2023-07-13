Chris Sabin is steadily preparing for his upcoming showdown with Lio Rush.

The IMPACT legend and current X-Division Champion will be defending his title against Rush at this Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view in Texas. Sabin recently spoke about the Man of the Hour during an interview on Sunday Night’s Main Event, where he discussed how he was preparing for the matchup.

Yeah, I mean I’m just going to watch Lio Rush matches, prepare and study. I have the same training program, I kind of do everything the same for whatever match it is, every match is an important match to me. Yeah, especially when I’m wrestling an opponent that I’ve never been in the ring with before.

Sabin later states that he’s never faced Rush inside a wrestling ring, but did tag with him back in the day in ROH.

I’ve never had a one on one match with Lio actually. We’ve been on the same side of matches back in the day in Ring Of Honor, but we’ve never been against each other. Yeah, everything will be the same with the exception of watching Lio Rush matches.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sabin spoke about his work as an agent for IMPACT and how the promotion has allowed him to continue working as an agent even while being an active competitor. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)