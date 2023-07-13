WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently joined the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how he feels about having main roster WWE stars coming down to NXT to work with developing talent. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How much the NXT roster can benefit from working with main roster talent:

I will say this, all of us in this business got better because we were in the ring, especially when we first started out, with people that were better than us. Now, we’re very fortunate to have other men and women that have come from NXT UK and some that have been out there on the independent scene that have been doing it for a little longer that also obviously help our young athletes that come through here from college. At the same time, when a main roster person comes down, that’s now seeds of knowledge for them as well. It’s great to be out there getting reps, but a lot of times, if you’re out there with somebody who needs as many reps as you do, you’re still learning, but you’re not going to learn at the rate you are if you’re out there with a Finn Balor, for instance.

Compares Bron Breakker working with Seth Rollins to himself working with Rick Flair:

That’s been huge for us. Again, you think about Bron Breakker being out there with Seth Rollins, for me that was like when I was out there very early on with [Ric] Flair, you just take in so much, it’s like getting a Ph.D. in one night. So again, it’s a huge help for us here in NXT. To have that synergy now with the main roster.

Says he would love for main roster guys to work in NXT more but knows that their schedule is very busy:

Again, we would love to be able to have it more often. Obviously, we have it here and there. They’re also busy. We understand that. The great thing is they are so giving when they come down here, not just in the ring, but also just hanging out with the talent and dropping seeds of knowledge, whether it’s out there physically or back here, just psychologically and mentally.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)