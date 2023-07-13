AEW is set to make significant changes to the in-ring product very soon, in what some wrestlers agreed will be a necessary “tightening of the screws” as the company grows.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that a document was recently issued to some within AEW to outline some of the changes that officials are planning to make in an attempt to improve performer and fan safety. It should be noted that while multiple people in AEW have confirmed that the document is legitimate, there are numerous talents who say they have not seen the document yet.

The document includes protocols developed by the AEW medical team, coaches and referees to help protect talent, staff, crew and fans. The document notes that while there is always risk in pro wrestling, the company wants to minimize the risk without compromising the quality of the talent’s performances, and their ability to be creative.

A document was sent out that specifically bans unprotected chair shots to the head, shots to the back of the head, Buckle Bombs, blind moves that go backwards into the turnbuckles, fencing responses (unnatural position of arms following a concussion), seizure sells, spitting, bleeding in the crowd, the use of weapons or projectiles in the crowd, taking drinks or food from people in the crowd, or any other physical contact with the crowd. It was noted that nothing with blood on it should be thrown into the crowd as well.

These bans will obviously impact the in-ring work of some wrestlers. While Buckle Bombs and attacks of the like look to be the only moves not allowed, there have been moments where wrestlers bled in the crowd, Bryan Danielson has done seizure-like selling, and AEW World Champion MJF is known for his close interactions with fans.

The document also included a list of spots that is much more broad. These spots are still permitted, but must be approved by AEW’s medical team, as well as the coaches assigned to the match. It was noted that the list was not a comprehensive list, and could be adjusted by medical, legal and coaching staff. When approved, the moves are to be performed in accordance with safety protocols in place.

Below is the verbatim list of moves that must be approved before they are used:

– Spots and bumps on the ring apron and outside – Table/ladder/chair spots in and out of the ring (Only allowed with padding) Any elevated spots outside of the barricades (dives and ladder spots on stage, around the arena, and other places outside of the ring) – All piledriver/tombstone variations, including: sit down drivers, inverted/poison hurricanrana and vertebreakers – High-risk dives or top rope moves (450, 630, double moonsaults, SSP, etc.) Intentional bleeding (of any sort, not just blading) – Throwing people into/through/over ring steps, commentary table, bell table, or guardrails/barricades Weapon usage: – Chairs, pipes, kendo sticks, hammers, ring bells, bats, chains, etc. Title belts – Thumbtacks, skewers, barbed wire, and other sharp/puncturing objects o Powders, aerosol sprays, or liquids – Throwing any weapons or objects- chairs, etc. – Choking/strangling with hands or a weapon or hanging spots – Injury spots or angles, whether or not medical is involved/called to the ring – Any physicality in the crowd or crowd brawling – Any physicality involving referees, managers, extras, celebrities, or special guests

The document states that providing the necessary parties with notice to plan “creative stunts and spots” is helpful so that they can plan for them to be done as safely as possible. AEW encouraged talents to speak to coaches, Talent Relations, the medical team or the legal team as early as possible for things that would require such planning.

One AEW wrestler said they believe this is a good move by the company as it will help streamline the shows, avoid repeat spots and moves in general, and make more of the athletic spots that wrestlers are capable of. It is also expected to help instill some authority to AEW’s coaches, and to help the production team prepare for spots.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

