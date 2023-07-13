Nick Wayne is having a good week.

The 18-year-old star made his debut on last night’s AEW Dynamite and wowed the live crowd in his match against Swerve Strickland, a match where Swerve came out victorious. Despite the loss, Tony Khan took to Twitter and revealed that Wayne had been officially signed to AEW.

Today, NJPW announced that Wayne will be competing at their August 19th All Star Junior Festival alongside company regulars like Rocky Romero and IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi.

LEC Presents All Star Jr. Festival U.S.A. 2023

August 19

2300 Arena Philadelphia 3rd entry wrestler is…

The future of wrestling!

The All Star Junior Festival takes place from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.