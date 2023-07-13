NJPW issued the following press release announcing that AEW superstar and current STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston will miss the July14th G1 Climax press conference, which is done ahead of the promotion’s annual tournament. This means that Kingston will also miss his scheduled meet-and-greet with fans on the same day.

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Due to flight delays, Eddie Kingston will be unable to attend his scheduled meet and greet and the G1 Climax press conference on Friday July 14. We apologise to fans looking forward to seeing Eddie, and appreciate your understanding.

This will be the first time Kingston has gotten to compete in the prestigious tournament, which was won last year by Kazuchika Okada. Follow Wrestling Headlines for all NJPW related news and stories.