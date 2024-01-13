WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart was recently interviewed on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, where he spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked whether Hulk Hogan, who has had several back surgeries, can wrestle again after teasing it last month.

“Let me tell you something. For some reason, even when we’re at the beach shop here and these matches come on, the matches he used to be in, all of a sudden, it’s like he’s Popeye the Sailor Man. Here comes to Spanish. He Hulks up and all of a sudden, I think he could do whatever he wants to do, but I’ll tell you what. He could still throw those punches. He can also use a chair if he had to. I think the fans would love to have him there, but they wouldn’t care if he could throw a punch if or if he couldn’t. Just to be in the building with Hulkamania and do that, they would be so thrilled for. I think there’s a lot of great moments coming up for Hulk in the future. Have you seen all the action figures he’s had out over this last six months? Oh, my God. I’ve got one out, but everywhere I go, it’s Hulk this, Hulk that. He’s stronger than ever right now. He’s got so many great things going on in his life. Of course, he just got married and he’s happy as heck right now. He’s a national treasure to all of us.”

Hart was also asked whether Hogan could be in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

“If they call me and call Hulk, you know me and Hulk are kind of a package. If they call Hulkster, I’ll be there. If they call me, I’ll be there, but with everything selling out now, they don’t need a lot of promotional stuff right now because they’re doing so well. I think the last show we did for them did a great rating too. It was Hulk and myself and I think it was a special on RAW. We had to fly and they put us on a private plane. It was such a great show and a great rating, but I was glad to go out with Hulk on that. Anytime they call me for anything, I’m still there, baby. So don’t send me no flowers because I ain’t dead yet.”

