On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy talked about a change in direction for The Hardys in 2024. The future Hall of Famers have mostly been used on Rampage since Jeff return from suspension last year.

“We’re obviously heading in a new direction,” Matt said. “Last night, after The Bucks of Youth returned, I posted a picture with myself and Jeff and the Bucks of Youth and people were pretty fired up about it. You know, I am looking for reactions and Jeff is looking for reactions and I’m very excited for everyone to see the segment that airs on the Rampage that happens on January the 12th. It’s going to be a great segment with us and Mark Briscoe, and I think we might do some more business with Mark Briscoe. He is someone that we in real life truly respect and even professionally we respect him. Even the Living Legends, the Tag Team Goats, respect Mark Briscoe because of the great battles we had with him and his brother. But yeah, I do think the Hardys are heading in a new direction and I think it is really unique for Jeff because I think you’re gonna see Jeff talk about and go into a territory that he’s never really explored before, and I think that’s gonna be really interesting, really intriguing, really good, entertaining TV.”

“Every time we do a ComiCon, anytime we do any public signing, we sign for seven hours. Every three or four people that come through, someone is gonna say, ‘You are my childhood. Oh my God, thank you for making my childhood great. You are living legends and you’re still killing it.’ You know, we hear that so much, so I think we’ve just decided to apply that to the new direction where we are taking our characters in. The best thing is, when the die hard fans who claim or feel they’re the smartest, and they get the ins and outs of the business, or they know what’s going on more than anybody else does, or they have the correct idea, ‘This is how the creative should go. Tony Khan should book it this way’, Triple H should book it this way or whatever’, those guys, when they react to stuff and also it gets underneath their skin, that still lets you know you can still do your job, you can play a role, and you can still even get the smartest of the smart fans, especially the ones who believe they’re the smartest of the smart.”

“I mean there’s a lot of people that do get it, but there’s even more people that are online that don’t necessarily get it and they just think, ‘Oh my God. The heads on these guys. You know, it’s gonna be fun to play around with, you know, the Big Headed Hardys. Sometimes I refer to our new directions as the Big Headed Hardys”