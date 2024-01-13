All Elite Wrestling returns from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA, for a new episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime-time Saturday night program includes the following:

Adam Copeland open challenge

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony defend against Lance Archer & The Righteous

Hangman Page returns to Norfolk

FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. House of Black

