WWE will hold Raw from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,641 tickets and there are 550 left. The last time they were at the venue, they drew 7,641 fans for an April Raw.

It’s set up for 6,191 fans. Here is the updated card for the show:

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends against Jinder Mahal

Intercontinental Champion Gunther returns

Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & R-Truth

DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

Cody Rhodes will kick off Raw